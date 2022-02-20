Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 20 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh recorded average voter turnout of 61.02 per cent in the third phase of the assembly election on Sunday.

Lalitpur recorded the highest average voter turnout with 69.05 per cent, followed by Etah at 65.70 per cent and Mahoba at 64.56 per cent, respectively, as per election commission. Kanpur Nagar recorded the lowest of 56.14 per cent voter turnout.

Around 2.06 crore voters turned up to cast their votes till 5 pm for the third phase of UP Assembly elections, said Ajay Kumar Shukla, Chief Electoral Officer of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday.

"Wherever we got complaints, EVMs and VVPATs were replaced immediately. There was no incident of violence", stated the Chief Electoral Officer of UP.

A total of 59 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh voted in the third phase of polling in the seven-phased election on Sunday. Voting began at 7 am and went on till 6 pm.

Polling was spread across 16 districts - Hathras, Firozabad, Etah, Kasganj, Mainpuri, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Etawah, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Jalaun, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Hamirpur, and Mahoba.

A total of 627 candidates were in the fray in the third phase of the election on Sunday. Samajwadi Party chief and former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav fought from the Karhal seat in Mainpuri district against BJP candidate SP Singh Baghel.

Meanwhile, the District General Secretary of Bharatiya Janata Party Yuva Morcha, Krishna Yadav, was shot dead in Hathras district on Sunday. Further investigation is underway.

The last phase of voting will take place on March 7 and the counting of ballots will be done on March 10. (ANI)

