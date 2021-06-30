Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 30 (ANI): Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday said that the 2022 Assembly elections will usher in a democratic revolution in Uttar Pradesh.

"A 'new politic' is taking birth against the divisive-conservative negative politics due to unification of exploited, neglected, oppressed, humiliated Dalit, oppressed, deprived, poor, farmers, workers, women and youth. In 2022, there will be a democratic revolution not elections in Uttar Pradesh," tweeted Akhilesh Yadav (roughly translated from Hindi).

Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections are scheduled to be held next year. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)