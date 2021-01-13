Amaravati, Jan 13 (PTI): The cumulative COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh rose to 8,85,437 with the addition of 203 in 24 hours ending 9 am on Wednesday.

A health department bulletin said 231 patients got cured and one more succumbed to coronavirus in a day.

The total recoveries have touched 8,75,921 and deaths 7,134, leaving 2,382 active Covid-19 cases in the state, the bulletin said.

Guntur district reported 41 new cases while the remaining 12 districts added less than 30 each.

Krishna district reported one fresh fatality in a day.

The state has so far completed 1.24 crore sample tests, with an overall infection positivity rate of 7.12 per cent.PTI

