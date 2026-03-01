Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 1 (ANI): The second phase of the 'Samay Paribartanor' yatra launched by the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) entered Dibrugarh district on Sunday. Led by APCC President Gaurav Gogoi, the yatra progressed through the Naharkatia, Duliajan and Tingkhong constituencies with a padayatra and bike rally.

The day's programme began with Gogoi seeking blessings at the Raidongia Namghar in Naharkatia. As the yatra commenced, the Congress leadership received a warm welcome from the public at Nigam Tiniali in the Naharkatia constituency.

Addressing the gathering, Gogoi said that the Congress remains firmly committed to building a "New Greater Assam" by uniting people across all communities, irrespective of caste, creed, or religion. He emphasised that the yatra is not merely a political programme, but a heartfelt effort to connect directly with the people.

He further stated, "We want to create a better environment for education and healthcare in every village, including the tea garden areas. We aim to empower women by promoting small-scale enterprises so that they can become self-reliant."

He assured that under a Congress government, welfare schemes would be further improved and strengthened. Gogoi also added that eligible women would be able to receive scheme benefits directly in their bank accounts without having to attend party meetings.

During the yatra, the APCC President interacted with members of the Ghinai Baptist Christian community in Dibrugarh and lit candles at the church, praying for the well-being of all. The Congress leadership also offered prayers at the Tai Phake place of worship in Naharkatia and at the Namghar in Tipling.

In Duliajan, the Congress leadership held discussions with workers and employees of Oil India Limited, as well as local traders at Tipling Tiniali and farmers at Kacharipathar.

It is noteworthy that throughout the day's yatra, the constituencies of Naharkatia, Duliajan and Tingkhong resonated with the slogan-song, "Alikati Jali Dim, Borpeera Pari Dim, Eibar Congress Sarkar Ani Dim."

Besides interacting with the public, Gaurav Gogoi personally supervised every minor and major aspect to ensure the disciplined and smooth conduct of the programme. Onlookers were visibly impressed by his hands-on leadership and active participation among the people.

Prominent leaders accompanying Gaurav Gogoi included Assam Legislative Assembly Leader of the Opposition Debabrata Saikia, MP Pradyut Bordoloi, former MP Paban Singh Ghatowar, former Rajya Sabha MP Ripun Bora, former Minister Pranati Phukan, Etowa Munda, former MLA Raju Sahu, APCC General Secretary Bipul Gogoi, Udit Bhanu Das, along with several senior leaders and workers of the Dibrugarh District Congress Committee.

According to APCC sources, the 'Samay Paribartanor' yatra will be held tomorrow in Makum, Doomdooma and Margherita of Tinsukia district in the presence of the party's top leadership under the leadership of Gaurav Gogoi. (ANI)

