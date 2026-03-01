Dubai, March 1: Israel has reportedly announced a massive mobilisation of 1,00,000 reserve soldiers on Sunday, March 1, amid the ongoing offensive against Iran, Reuters said. An official military spokesperson confirmed the call-up during a televised briefing, stating that the troops are being deployed to reinforce the country’s northern borders and southern coastal regions. This move follows a series of high-intensity airstrikes on Tehran as part of the joint Israeli-US campaign, "Operation Lion's Roar."

The scale of the mobilisation underscores the severity of the current conflict, which entered its second day on March 1. While the initial strikes focused on leadership compounds and missile storage facilities in Iran, the activation of 1,00,000 reservists suggests the military is preparing for a potential multi-front ground engagement or a prolonged defensive stand against retaliatory strikes. Security levels across Israel have been raised to their highest state of alert, with the home front command issuing emergency guidelines for major metropolitan areas. How US and Israeli Intelligence Pinpointed Iran’s Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s Exact Location?

The 1,00,000-strong force being called up includes combat units, air defense specialists, and intelligence personnel. IDF Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari stated that the mobilisation is intended to ensure Israel is "prepared for every possible scenario," including direct retaliation from Iranian proxy groups in Lebanon and Yemen.

Military analysts note that a mobilisation of this size is rare and typically precedes a major strategic shift in operations. "The IDF is shifting from a purely offensive aerial posture to a comprehensive defensive and offensive readiness across all branches," the spokesperson added. Iran-Israel War: 8 Killed, 27 Injured in Iranian Missile Strike on Beit Shemesh; UAE’s Zayed Port Also Targeted.

On the ground in Tehran, the situation remains volatile as Day 2 of the offensive continues. Reports indicate that additional strikes have targeted the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) logistics hubs and communication centers. The strikes have caused significant damage to the capital’s infrastructure, leading to widespread power outages and the closure of the city’s international airport.

The regional impact of the escalation is being felt throughout the Gulf. Airspace remains restricted over several neighboring countries, and international embassies have begun emergency evacuation procedures for non-essential staff. Despite the intensity of the campaign, Israeli officials maintain that the operations are "precise and targeted" to degrade Iran's ability to launch further missile attacks.

As Israel ups the ante, the risk of a spillover into neighboring territories has increased. Heavy exchange of fire was reported along the northern border with Lebanon late Sunday evening. The IDF confirmed it had carried out pre-emptive strikes on Hezbollah positions to neutralize immediate threats to Israeli civilian centers.

In the south, naval assets have been positioned to protect offshore gas rigs and desalination plants, which are considered high-value targets for Iranian-backed drone units. The 1,00,000 reservists are expected to be fully integrated into their respective units within the next 48 hours.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Reuters), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 01, 2026 10:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).