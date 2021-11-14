Amaravati, Nov 14 (PTI): Andhra Pradesh reported 208 fresh Covid-19 cases on Sunday, taking the total so far to 20,69,978.

The latest bulletin said 247 infected people recovered and three more succumbed in 24 hours ending 9 AM on Sunday.

The active case count reduced to 3,086 after a total of 20,52,477 recoveries and 14,415 deaths, the bulletin said.

Chittoor district reported the highest 53 fresh cases and Krishna 32 in 24 hours.

The remaining 11 districts added less than 20 new cases each. Krishna, Guntur and Visakhapatnam reported one fresh Covid-19 fatality each in a day.

