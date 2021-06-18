Chandigarh, Jun 18 (PTI) Haryana's COVID-19 caseload mounted to 7,67,047 on Friday with 209 fresh infections while 36 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 9,183.

According to the health department's daily bulletin, Sirsa reported 20 fresh cases, Palwal 19 and Gurugram 17.

The latest deaths include six from Panipat and five each from Hisar and Bhiwani, the bulletin stated.

There are 2,940 active COVID-19 cases in Haryana. So far, 7,54,924 people have recovered from the disease and the state has a recovery rate of 98.42 per cent, it said.

The cumulative positivity rate stands at 7.94 per cent, it said.

