Dehradun, Jan 13 (PTI) Uttarakhand's COVID-19 tally climbed to 94,170 on Wednesday with 209 fresh infections while the death toll mounted to 1,593 as four more people succumbed to the disease, according to a state health department bulletin.

Dehradun district reported the highest number of fresh cases at 97, followed by 45 in Nainital, 19 in Haridwar, 12 in Pithoragarh, 10 in Udham Singh Nagar, seven in Pauri, six in Almora, five in Tehri, three in Chamoli, two each in Bageshwar and Uttarkashi and one in Rudraprayag, the bulletin said.

Four more COVID-19 patients died in the state, taking the toll to 1,593, it said.

So far, 88,761 people have recuperated, 1,264 have migrated out of the state and 2,552 are under treatment, it said.

