Amaravati, July 24 (PTI): Andhra Pradesh reported 2,174 fresh cases of coronavirus, 2,737 recoveries and 18 deaths in 24 hours ending 9 am on Saturday.

The total positives stood at 19,52,513, a health department bulletin said.

The active cases slid to 22,358 after a total of 19,16,914 recoveries and 13,241 deaths, it said.

East Godavari added 418 fresh cases to its count while Chittoor reported 329, Krishna 248, SPS Nellore 246, Prakasam 233, West Godavari 209, Guntur 132 and Visakhapatnam, 103.

Five districts reported less than 90 cases each, with Kurnool logging just eight in a day.

Krishna had five fresh fatalities, Chittoor four, East Godavari, Prakasam and West Godavari two each and SPS Nellore, Srikakulam and Visakhapatnam one each.

Five districts did not report any COVID-19 toll in a day.

