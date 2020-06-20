Shimla, Jun 20 (PTI) Twenty-two people tested positive for COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday, taking the total number of cases to 651 in the state.

Of the fresh cases, 11 were reported from Hamirpur district, four from Kangra, three from Shimla, two from Sirmaur and one each from Solan and Kullu, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) R D Dhiman said.

The state has reported seven deaths due to the coronavirus, they said.

Eighteen patients -- 14 in Kangra, two in Una, and one each in Shimla and Solan districts -- recovered from the disease on Saturday, he added.

With this, 402 people have so far recovered from the infection, while 11 have migrated out of the state, the officials said.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state stood at 229, Dhiman said.

Hamirpur has the highest number of active coronavirus cases in the state at 56, followed by Kangra at 55, Solan at 39, Una at 28, Shimla at 14, Sirmaur at 13, Bilaspur at 10, Chamba at 8, Mandi, Kullu and Kinnaur two each.

