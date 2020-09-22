Port Blair, Sep 22 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 3,673 on Tuesday as 22 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

Thirteen new patients have travel history, while nine infections were detected during contact tracing, he said.

Also Read | UGC Academic Calendar 2020-21: Classes From November 1, No Summer And Winter Vacation; Here’s All You Need to Know About The New Calendar For First Year of Under-Graduate and Post-Graduate Students.

Eighteen more people have been cured of the disease, the official said.

The Union territory now has 152 active coronavirus cases, while 3,469 people have recovered from the disease and 52 patients have succumbed to the infection so far, he said.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccine Update: Phase 3 Trials of Russia’s Sputnik V to Begin in India in Next Few Weeks.

The administration has so far sent 52,220 samples for COVID-19 tests, of which 52,110 reports have been received and 110 are awaited, the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)