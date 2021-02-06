Kohima, Feb 6 (PTI) Nagaland's COVID-19 tally rose to 12,148 on Saturday as 22 more people tested positive for the infection, Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom said.

Five more people have been cured of the disease, he said.

The state now has 85 active cases, while 11,826 people have been cured of the disease, 88 patients have succumbed to the infection and 149 patients have migrated to other states, a health bulletin said.

The recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state has dipped to 97.34 per cent.

Nagaland has so far tested 1.26 lakh samples for COVID-19.

The state had vaccinated 6,313 health and frontline workers with no adverse effect reported so far, State Immunisation Officer Dr Ritu Thurr said.

