New Delhi [India], November 4 (ANI): A 22-year-old youth was admitted to Dr Hedgewar Hospital on Monday after sustaining a gunshot injury, officials said. Police suspect that the incident may have occurred due to a money dispute with his friends.

According to Delhi Police, the local police station received information about the incident around 11:10 pm on Monday. The Station House Officer (SHO), along with other officials, immediately reached the spot. On inquiry, it was revealed that the injured youth had gone out with his wife to eat momos when he was shot in the back.

"Information was received from Dr Hedgewar Hospital yesterday at about 11:10 pm at the local police station that one person, aged 22 years, has been admitted after being injured due to a gunshot. After receiving this information, SHO, along with other police officials, reached the crime scene, where blood stains were found on the road near an ATM. On spot inquiry, it was revealed that the injured came along with his wife to eat momos, where he was shot and sustained injuries in his back," a Delhi Police statement said.

The police preserved the crime scene and conducted a physical inspection at the hospital. During questioning, the victim's wife reportedly informed police that the injured youth had a criminal background and had been threatened by his friends to return a sum of money on Monday.

"After preserving the scene of the crime, the SHO, along with other staff, reached Dr Hedgewar hospital, where the injured person was being treated and upon physical inspection, it was found that he had a gunshot injury on his back, and the bullet lead was stuck in his backbone. Upon inquiry from his wife present in the hospital, it has come to notice that the injured has a criminal background and today at noon itself, his 3-4 friends/ accomplices had threatened him to return an amount. The victim/injured has a criminal background and was previously arrested in a robbery case. Prima facie incident seems to have happened on account of a money dispute between the injured and his associates. The injured is conscious but is not revealing any names of the accused yet," the statement added.

Police are continuing their investigation and further details are awaited. (ANI)

