Faridabad (Haryana) [India], October 2 (ANI): Haryana Police on Thursday arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly raping eight-year-old in Saran area here.

The police said that the incident took place when the girl was in her room at around 1 am on Thursday with her five-year-old sister.

The girl's mother lodged the complaint after her younger daughter woke her up and informed that the elder sister had been crying. She saw a man escaping from the girl's room, police said.

After the police got to know about the case, Dharna Yadav, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Crime against Women, immediately constituted a team which nabbed the accused within half an hour, who happened to be one of the neighbours. He hails from Bihar's Buxar and is married.

The girl was referred to Delhi's Safdarganj Hospital and her condition is reported to be stable. (ANI)

