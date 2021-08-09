Shimla, Aug 9 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh government Monday said 225 villages in Shimla district faced the problem of low power voltage and transformers were being installed to address the situation.

Power Minister Sukh Ram told the state Assembly that 178 new transformers were already installed by June 30.

Replying to a question by Kasumpti Congress MLA Anirudh Singh, he said that surveys conducted in 2018-19 and 2019-20 ascertained that 225 villages in the district were facing the low voltage problem.

A total of 225 new transformers are to be installed to rectify the problem, he said.

