Raipur, Feb 12 (PTI) With 229 new COVID-19 cases and seven deaths reported on Friday, Chhattisgarh's caseload rose to 3,08,701 and death toll reached 3,766, a health official said.

The number of people who have recovered rose to 3,01,648 after 22 people were discharged from hospitals, while 245 patients completed their home isolation during the day.

The state has 3,287 active cases now, he said.

Raipur district reported 82 new cases, taking its total count to 54,496, including 792 deaths.

Durg recorded 50 new cases and Bilaspur 12, among other districts.

Of the seven fatalities recorded during the day, two took place on Friday, four on Thursday and one had taken place earlier, the official said.

With 23,566 samples tested on Friday, the total number of coronavirus tests in the state went up to 44,87,822.

