Faridabad (Hry), Jul 12 (PTI) A 23-year-old man allegedly shot himself at his house in Greenfield colony, located within the Surajkund police station limits in Haryana's Faridabad district, police said on Saturday.

In a video purportedly shot before taking the extreme step, the deceased said, "I am shooting myself of my own free will."

Also Read | Balasore Student Self-Immolation Case: Girl Student Sets Herself on Fire Over Harassment by Professor, Principal Suspended in Odisha; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

The bullet passed through his head and he died on spot. Police have seized the pistol.

According to police, the deceased was identified as Monu Singh, a resident of Greenfield colony. His father Anuj works in a printing press and has three children. The deceased has two elder siblings -- Sonu and Priya.

Also Read | Maharashtra Bandh on July 14: Bars and Permit Rooms To Remain Shut As Indian Hotel and Restaurant Association Calls for Strike Over Tax Hike, Check Their Key Demands and Other Details.

The deceased also used to work with him in the printing press, his father said.

The father said he had gone to the printing press on Friday evening, the other family members too had gone out for some work and the deceased was alone at home. When Sonu returned home, he saw the deceased's body on a bed and informed police and the other family members.

Police reached the spot and shifted the body to a mortuary for post-mortem. They also found a pistol from the spot. On checking the deceased's mobile phone, they found the video that was shot before he committed suicide.

A senior police officer said a preliminary investigation suggests it to be case of suicide. Police are investigating how the deceased caught hold of the pistol and if there was anyone else behind the incident.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)