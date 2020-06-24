Chandigarh [India], June 24 (ANI): Punjab on Wednesday reported 230 new COVID-19 cases, taking the state's tally to 4,627, according to the State Health Department.

The total cases include 3,099 patients who have been discharged. Samples of 2,60,587 people have been collected so far in the state.

The Punjab government also informed that the first plasma therapy has successfully been administered to two COVID-19 positive patients at Government Medical College, Amritsar.

"The first plasma therapy has successfully been administered to two COVID-19 positive patients at Government Medical College, Amritsar. It was disclosed by Medical Education and Research Minister, O P Soni," Punjab Government tweeted from its official Twitter handle. (ANI)

