New Delhi, Nov 8 (PTI) A total of 2,420 Indian Sikh pilgrims have travelled to Pakistan to participate in the Guru Nanak Jayanti celebrations in different prominent religious sites, the Union Home Ministry said on Tuesday.

Besides, a total of 433 pilgrims from India visited Sri Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara in Pakistan through ICP Dera Baba Nanak, Amritsar on Tuesday to offer prayers on the occasion of Gurupurab, a home ministry statement said.

The pilgrims who visited Sri Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara included 429 Indian nationals and four OCI (Overseas Citizenship of India) cardholders. All the pilgrims have returned after offering their prayers.

The 2,420 Sikh pilgrims who have gone to Pakistan through Wagah-Attari border were issued a 10-day Pakistani pilgrim visa — from November 6 to 15 — for visiting Nankana Sahib, Sacha Sauda, etc.

They are visiting Pakistan mainly under the banner of different Sikh religious organisations including Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC), Haryana Yatri Sikh Jatha, Sukhmani Sahab Sewa Society, Haryana, etc, the statement said.

The pilgrims are scheduled to return to India by November 15.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always given special importance to the celebrations of Gurupurab and with the same spirit the home ministry made all arrangements for a smooth and comfortable journey for the pilgrims, the statement said.

Under the directions of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the home ministry has facilitated the visit of Indian Sikh pilgrims to Nankana Sahib on the occasion of Gurupurab, it said.

The prominent leaders of various Sikh organisations who were part of the Gurupurab Jatha were former SGPC member Master Preet Singh Basair, DSGMC member Daljeet Singh, Haryana Yatri Sikh Jatha's Sharanjeet Singh Grover, Sikh Yatri Jammu's Shamsher Singh, Haryana Sukhmani Sahab Sewa Society's Gurdeep Singh and Sardar Sucha Singh of Bhai Mardana Group (Ferozpur).

