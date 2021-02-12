Chandigarh, Feb 12 (PTI) Eight more people succumbed to the coronavirus in Punjab, bringing the death toll to 5,690, while 247 fresh cases pushed the infection count to 175,804 on Friday, according to a medical bulletin.

There are 2,300 active COVID-19 cases in the state, as of now, the bulletin said.

Ludhiana reported 39 cases, SBS Nagar 38 and Kapurthala 20 among fresh cases witnessed in the state.

The recovery count rose to 1,67,814 as 162 more patients were discharged after recovering from the infection, the bulletin said. Five critical COVID-19 patients are on ventilator support while 90 are on oxygen support, it said.

A total of 46,89,490 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said. PTI CHS VSD

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)