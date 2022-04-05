New Delhi [India], April 5 (ANI): A man accused of duping people on the pretext of doubling their money has been arrested by the Cyber Police in Outer Delhi and Electronic Gift Cards/E-Vouchers worth Rs 15 Lakh were also seized from him, Delhi Police said.

The man identified as Rajat Aggarwal was arrested on March 29 on the basis of a complaint filed by a woman who alleged that she was contacted by an Instagram user who offered to double her money.

Two mobile phones and the details of one Instagram account, and two Google accounts that the accused allegedly used to commit cybercrimes have been confiscated, police said.

"The matter came to light when a woman filed a complaint, on March 22, 2022, against one Instagram ID and said that the user contacted her regarding doubling her money and later induced and cheated her of Rs 1,70,000," said Sameer Sharma, DCP Outer.

"The payments were made through the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) mode and in three transactions and the victim realized the fraud after the professed fraudster demanded Rs 1,12,000 more by the way of taxes," the DCP said.

During interrogation, Aggarwal, 25, disclosed that he was once cheated of Rs 5,000 for getting a verified Instagram account. Lately, he started with some other fake accounts that promised money-doubling in a short time span.

He, then, revealed that in March 2022, he started promoting his own fake scheme of 'Double Money offer' through his fake Instagram account (divya_garg_2), and used to give realistic opinions via his other fake accounts, to induce the gullible public.

The police also informed that he used to get the money transferred to the bank accounts of some of his victims/customers and justified the act by declaring it a part of the process. He also asked his customers to purchase Gift cards/E-vouchers from leading portals like bluestone.com.

The accused Rajat Aggarwal is a budding singer and has completed his Master of Business Administration (MBA) in Finance and Marketing in 2021 from a University in Sirsa.

A case under section 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against Aggarwal, while further investigations are underway. (ANI)

