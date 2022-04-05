Realme, the Chinese tech giant, has officially launched the Pad Mini tablet in the Philippines. Realme's latest offering is a compact model, which includes a Unisoc processor and supports 4G connectivity. It gets a new slim design, dual speakers and will be offered in two colours - blue and grey. The device is now available for pre-reservations in the Philippines via Lazada. Realme Pad Mini Listed on Lazada, Likely To Debut in India Soon.

Realme Pad Mini is priced at PHP 9,990 for the 3GB + 32GB model, whereas the 4GB + 64GB variant costs PHP 11,990. The company is yet to announce the availability and pricing in other markets, including India.

Finally, the realme Pad Mini! 😍 Here to bring big features in its very compact form factor. Want to learn more? Catch us live here https://t.co/HdKiPfAxMQ 📌 #MiniIsPowerful #realmePH — realme Philippines (@Realme_PH) April 4, 2022

In terms of specifications, Realme Pad Mini features an 8.7-inch LCD display with a resolution of 1340x800 pixels. It is powered by a Unisoc T616 SoC paired with Mali-G57 MP1 GPU and up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

Realme Pad Mini (Photo Credits: Realme)

For photography, the tablet sports an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front shooter. In addition to this, Realme Pad Mini gets a single microphone, GSM, Bluetooth 5, and a 6,400mAh battery with 18W quick charging. Moreover, the tablet also supports reverse charging.

