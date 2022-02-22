New Delhi, Feb 22 (PTI) Around 250 Indians including students belonging to various states are returning from Ukraine to Delhi on Tuesday night, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said.

In a tweet, he said more flights will operate in the coming days to help Indians return from that country.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Woman Kills Husband Over Alleged Illicit Affair With Tenant of Family in Rithala.

"Around 250 Indians and students belonging to various states are returning from Ukraine to Delhi tonight. More flights in the coming days to help Indians return," he said.

Earlier in the day, the Indian embassy in Ukraine once again asked Indian students there to leave the country temporarily, amid escalating tensions following Russia recognising the independence of two separatist regions in eastern Ukraine.

Also Read | Delhi: Doctors Save 2-Year-Old Boy With Cardiac Arrest and Multiple Organ Failure, Post-COVID-19.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)