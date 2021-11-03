Bengaluru, Nov 3 (PTI) Karnataka on Wednesday reported 254 fresh cases and two deaths, taking the caseload and death toll to 29,89,014 and 38,091, the department said.

The day also saw 316 people being discharged, pushing the total number of recoveries to 29,42,588.

Active cases stood at 8,306, a health department bulletin said.

Bengaluru urban district reported the maximum of 151 fresh infections and one death. The district has 6,401 active cases.

Other districts too reported fresh cases including 19 in Mysuru, 12 each in Uttara Kannada and Dakshina Kannada and 11 each in Tumakuru and Udupi.

While 13 districts reported zero infections and zero fatalities, 11 districts had cases in single digits.

Apart from Bengaluru, one death occurred in Uttara Kannada district.

The positivity rate for the day was 0.33 per cent and the case fatality rate was 0.78 per cent.

A total of 76,420 samples were tested including 56,526 RT-PCR tests today, taking the number of specimens examined so far to 5.11 crore.

The number of vaccinations done so far in the state rose to 6.57 crore, with 55,058 people being inoculated on Wednesday.

