Jaipur, November 3: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved the direct recruitment of 400 junior assistants in Krishi Upaj Mandi Committees through the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board, an official statement said on Wednesday.

With this, vacant posts of junior clerks in the Krishi Upaj Mandi Committees will be filled soon, it said, adding that the move will provide employment opportunities to the youth.

Earlier, this recruitment used to be done through the Rajasthan Institute of Cooperative Education and Management, but in order to speed up the process, the chief minister has given his approval to conduct the examination through the state's staff selection board.

