Bengaluru, Oct 8 (PTI) Karnataka logged 254 fresh COVID-19 cases and three deaths on Wednesday, taking the total number of infections to 29,94,255 and the toll to 38,185.

The day also saw 546 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 29,49,629, a health department bulletin said.

Bengaluru Urban continued to top the list of cases (152), as the city saw 464 discharges and one death.

The total number of active cases in the state at present is 6,412.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.38 per cent, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) was 1.18 per cent, the bulletin said.

Out of three deaths reported on Wednesday, one each was from Bengaluru Urban, Dharwad and Kalaburagi.

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Mysuru reported 30, Hassan 15 and Dakshina Kannada 14, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district topped the list of positive cases, with a total of 12,55,440, followed by Mysuru 1,79,630 and Tumakuru 1,21,036.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban was on top with 12,33,996, followed by Mysuru 1,76,969 and Tumakuru 1,19,780.

Cumulatively a total of 5,28,47,392 samples have been tested in the state so far, out of which 65,371 were done on Wednesday alone.

