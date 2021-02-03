Bhopal, Feb 3 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh's COVID-19 caseload on Wednesday rose to 2,55,689 with 258 fresh cases coming to light, a health official said.

The death toll due to the pandemic rose to 3,816 with one more person succumbing to the viral infection in Gwalior, he said.

In good news, Morena became the first district in Madhya Pradesh to have no active coronavirus case while 11 districts have less than ten active cases.

A total of 250 patients were discharged from hospitals since Tuesday evening, taking the state's overall recovery count to 2,49,443.

Of 258 new cases, Bhopal accounted for 99 and Indore 44. The number of cases in Indore rose to 57,589, including 924 deaths, while Bhopal's case tally stood at 42,729 with 612 fatalities.

Bhopal now has 817 active cases, while this figure for Indore is 349.

With 15,713 new tests conducted in the state, the overall number of tests rose to around 54.05 lakh.

Meanwhile, with 32,346 persons receiving vaccine jab on Wednesday, a total of 3,31,107 persons have been vaccinated in the state so far.

Coronavirus figures of MP are as follows: Total cases 2,55,689, new cases 258, death toll 3,816, recovered 2,49,443, active cases 2,430, number of tests conducted so far 54,05,789.

