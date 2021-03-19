Noida (UP), Mar 19 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 26 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday that pushed the district's infection tally to 25,727, official data showed.

Gautam Buddh Nagar had the second highest number of new cases in a day after Lucknow (90), it stated.

The active cases in the district rose to 85 from 67 the previous day, according to data released by the Uttar Pradesh Health Department for a 24-hour period.

Another eight patients got discharged during the period with the overall recoveries reaching 25,551, the fifth highest in the state, it showed.

Gautam Buddh Nagar has a death toll of 91 with a mortality rate of 0.35 per cent. The recovery rate of patients reached at 99.31 per cent, the statistics showed.

Meanwhile, the number of active COVID-19 cases in the state rose to 2,470 from 2,217 on Thursday while the overall recoveries reached 5,95,382 and the death toll reached at 8,757 on Friday, the data showed.

