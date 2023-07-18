Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 18 (ANI): Leaders of twenty-six opposition parties, who met in Bengaluru on Tuesday, accused the BJP of systematically assaulting the “character of our republic” and expressed their steadfast resolve to “safeguard the idea of India”.

The Samuhik Sankalp of 26 political parties belonging to I.N.D.I.A alleged that the pillars of the Indian Constitution “are being methodically and menacingly undermined”.

Also Read | Mumbai Police Threatened Again: Unidentified Caller Warns of 26/11-style Attack and Targets Prime Minister and UP Chief Minister.

The leaders decided to have a new name of the group I.N.D.I.A - India National Developmental Inclusive Alliance.

“We, the leaders of India’s 26 progressive parties, express our steadfast resolve to safeguard the idea of India as enshrined in the Constitution. The character of our republic is being severely assaulted in a systematic manner by the BJP. We are at a most crucial juncture in our nation’s history. The foundational pillars of the Indian Constitution – secular democracy, economic sovereignty, social justice and federalism – are being methodically and menacingly undermined,” the Samuhik Sankalp statement said.

Also Read | Indian, Indonesian Naval Ships to Conduct Joint Exercise in Jakarta.

The opposition leaders alleged that BJP was “brazenly misusing agencies” against political rivals and was undermining democracy.

They expressed grave concern over the humanitarian tragedy that has destroyed in Manipur.

“The silence of Prime Minister is shocking and unprecedented. There is an urgent need to bring Manipur back on the path of peace and reconciliation,” the statement said.

They also demanded a caste census. The leaders said that they have come together to defeat “hatred and violence” being manufactured against minorities, stop the rising crimes against women, Dalits, Adivasis and Kashmiri Pandits.

“We resolve to fight the systemic conspiracy by BJP to target, persecute and suppress our fellow Indians. Their poisonous campaign of hate has led to vicious violence against all those opposed to the ruling party and its divisive ideology,” the leaders said.

“These attacks are not only violating constitutional rights and freedoms but also eroding the basic values upon which the Republic of India is founded - Liberty, Equality and Fraternity and Justice – Political, Economic and Social,” they added.

The statement said that repeated attempts by the BJP “to vitiate public discourse by reinventing and rewriting Indian history” are an affront to social harmony.

“We pledge to present to the nation an alternative political, social and economic agenda. We promise to transform both the substance and style of governance that will be more consultative, democratic and participative,” the statement said.

The leaders said they are determined to “combat and confront the continuing assault on the Constitution and on constitutional rights of democratically elected state governments”

“There is a deliberate attempt to weaken the federal structure of our polity. The role of Governors and LGs in non-BJP ruled states has exceeded all constitutional norms. The brazen misuse of agencies by the BJP government against political rivals is undermining our democracy. Legitimate needs, requirements and entitlements of non-BJP-ruled states are being actively denied by the Centre,” the statement said.

The opposition parties also attacked the BJP on price rise and alleged that nation’s wealth is being sold to favoured friends.

“We reinforce our resolve to confront the grave economic crisis of ever-rising prices of essential commodities and record unemployment. Demonetisation brought with it untold misery to the MSME and unorganised sectors, resulting in large-scale unemployment among our youth. We oppose the reckless sale of the nation’s wealth to favored friends,” the statement said.

It said the country must build a fair economy with “a strong and strategic public sector” and a competitive private sector.

“We must build a fair economy with a strong and strategic public sector as well as a competitive and flourishing private sector, in which the spirit of enterprise is fostered and given every opportunity to expand. The welfare of Kisan and Khet Mazdur should always get the highest priority…

“We have come together to defeat the hatred and violence being manufactured against minorities; stop the rising crimes against women, Dalits, Adivasis and Kashmiri Pandits; demand a fair hearing for all socially, educationally, and economically backward communities; and, as a first step, implement the Caste Census,” the statement said.

The two-day meeting of opposition leaders concluded in Bengaluru on Tuesday. It was the second meeting of opposition parties to form a front to take on the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The next meeting will be held in Mumbai. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)