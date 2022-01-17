Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 17 (ANI): A 26-year-old postgraduate student of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay died allegedly by suicide on Monday morning, police said.

As per information received by Mumbai police, the student jumped from the seventh floor of the hostel and died.

Police recovered a suicide note from the student's room which stated that he had depression and was under treatment, so he did not hold anyone responsible.

Further probe is underway. (ANI)

