Mumbai, Jan 30 (PTI) Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally on Saturday rose to 20,23,814 with 2,630 new cases of infection coming to light, a health official said.

The state also reported 42 fatalities during the day, which took the death toll due to the pandemic to 51,042, he said.

On the other hand, 1,535 patients were discharged after treatment, pushing the tally of recovered people to 19,27,335.

There are 44,199 active coronavirus patients in Maharashtra now.

Mumbai city reported 429 positive cases during the day, which pushed its overall case count to 3,08,492, while its death toll rose to 11,345 with seven more fatalities.

With 62,801 new tests, the number of samples tested in the state for the virus has gone up to 1,45,59,160.

The Mumbai division, which consists of Mumbai city and satellite towns, reported 830 new cases, raising the total count to 6,93,515. A total of 19,556 people have died so far in the region, the official said.

Nashik division's cumulative case tally stood at 2,76,000 and death toll at 5,110.

The number of cases in the Pune division stood at 5,00,452 and the death toll so far at 11,598, the official said.

Kolhapur division has reported 1,17,867 cases and 4,012 deaths till now, while Aurangabad division's case tally stood at 74,995 and death count at 1,999.

Latur division has reported 82,382 cases until now and 2,470 fatalities.

Akola division has reported 71,395 cases while 1,577 people have succumbed to the disease until now.

Nagpur division has reported 2,07,058 infections and 4,636 fatalities so far, the official informed.

There are 1,91,975 people under home quarantine while 2,324 are in institutional quarantine, he said.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 20,23,814, new cases: 2,630, death toll: 51,042, discharged: 19,27,335, active cases: 44,199, people tested so far: 1,45,59,160.

