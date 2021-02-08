Raipur, Feb 8 (PTI) Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 tally rose to 3,07,790 on Monday with the addition of 265 new cases, while the death toll went up by three to 3,744, a Health department official said.

The number of recoveries reached 2,99,856 after 26 people were discharged from hospitals while 336 others completed their home isolation stay during the day, leaving the state with 4,190 active cases, he said.

"Raipur district reported 70 new cases, taking its total count to 54,217, including 787 deaths. Durg district saw 37 new cases and Korba 19, among other districts," he said.

Of the three fatalities, two deaths occurred on Monday and one on Sunday, he added.

With 24,768 new tests, the number of samples tested for coronavirus so far in Chhattisgarh went up to 43,92,640.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 3,07,790, New cases 265, Deaths 3,744, Recovered 2,99,856, Active cases 4,190, tests today 24,768, total tests 43,92,640.

