Hyderabad, Jan 20 (PTI) Telangana saw 267 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the total caseload to over 2.92 lakh while two more fatalities pushed the toll to 1,583.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 55, followed by Karimnagar and Medchal Malkajgiri with 20 and 18 respectively, a government bulletin said on Wednesday providing details as of 8 pm on January 19.

The total number of cases stood at2,92,395 while recoveries were 2,86,893.

As many as3,919 patients are under treatment and27,471 samples were tested on Tuesday.

Cumulatively, over 75.42 lakh samples have been tested.

The samples tested per million population was over 2.02 lakh, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.54 per cent, while it was 1.4 per cent at the national level.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 98.11 per cent, while it was 96.7 per cent in the country.

