Darjeeling (West Bengal) [India], October 7 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee stated that 27 people, including one Nepali and one Bhutanese, have lost their lives in the wake of severe rain and landslides in North West Bengal. She visited the site of the Dudhia bridge collapse in Mirik on Tuesday.

CM Mamata Banerjee said, "The disaster is man-made, flash flood, landslide with heavy rain. 27 people, including one Nepali and one Bhutanese, have lost their lives in this incident. All departments are working very hard in the rescue mission. Restoration work is already underway in Nagrakata, Mirik. We are trying our best. So many bridges are choked. Infrastructure is damaged. We are not getting funds from the Centre since 5 years. Awas Yogana, Mahatma Gandhi NREGA has been stopped for the last 5 years. Double-engine governments receive money, but not the West Bengal government. We don't want people to suffer because of this. It will take time but we will revive it."

Also Read | 'Footpaths, Helmets, Vehicle Headlights': Supreme Court Issues Comprehensive Directions on Road Safety and Pedestrian Deaths Across Country.

She said that nine dead bodies were recovered from Nagrakata.

"Our adminstration alerted people before the incident. Many didn't want to leave their homes. Nagrakata is not a low-lying area, but flash floods devastated the area. Nine dead bodies have been recovered from Nagrakata. Relief work is going on. Many people are playing politics, that on the day of incident, the carnival of Durga Puja was going on in Kolkata. Suppose I had moved on that day, the administration would have been busy with VIP movement. At that time it was important to rescue the people, not concentrate on VIP movement," she said.

Also Read | Y Puran Kumar Suicide Case: Haryana's Inspector General Shoots Self to Death in Chandigarh; 'Will' and 'Final Note' Recovered (Watch Videos).

She further said that she met 21 families whose family members lost their lives in this incident.

"I heard that from Bhutan, they opened the dams and released all the water. That's why North Bengal is facing this disaster. Death occurred due to flash floods, but they said death was caused by the bridge collapse," she added.

Earlier, the Chief Minister said that the state government stands with the family members of the victims.

CM Mamata Banerjee said, "Bodies of deceased from Nepal and Bhutan would be identified and handed to their government. We will look into the issue of damage to property and loss of homes. Community kitchens will operate in the affected areas. A special camp should be organised for people who have lost their important documents, such as Aadhaar cards, ration cards, and PAN cards. First the bridge has to be restored. When the water level recedes, we will do a survey. Agriculture department will provide crop insurance to farmers who have faced losses. My government stands by the affected persons."

She further said that those who have passed away, a Special Homeguard's job to a kin in each such family would be given.

"I would request the District Magistrate to collect the biodata of the kin of the deceased. I would urge people to remain calm. People should not be instigated. The waters entered from Bhutan," she added.

At least 18 people were reported to be killed in Darjeeling as in incessant rain that wreaked havoc in West Bengal's north on Saturday night and early Sunday, the district authorities confirmed on Monday. The authorities noted that 11 people were killed in heavy rains in the tourist town of Mirik till October 5. In Jorebunglow, four people were killed, while in Sukhia Pokhari, two people were killed, and in Darjeeling Sadar, one person passed away in the heavy rain that battered the state.

CM Mamata Banerjee visited the flood-affected Jalpaiguri in North West Bengal, on Monday.

During her visit, she appealed to people not to lose courage, maintain restraint and caution.

"My sincere appeal, many people have suffered severely in this disaster. We deeply feel their pain. In this difficult time, we must remember that unity and patience are our greatest strengths. I request everyone not to lose courage, maintain restraint and caution. The government and administration are fully standing by the people, and together we will overcome this disaster," the West Bengal CM said.

"Please stay calm, do not listen to rumours, and cooperate with the people around you. No untoward incident is desirable at this time; we will stand by each other and face this crisis together," she further said.

She further urged the administration and the police to take responsibility of people living in low-lying areas and move them to safe locations.

Earlier, CM Mamata Banerjee on Monday announced Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia and a Special Homeguard job for a kin of the flood victims.

Sharing a X post, CM Mamata Banerjee said, "While death cannot be compensated, we shall give Rs 5 lakh to the families of each deceased, and a Special Homeguard's job to a kin in each such family as a special gesture." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)