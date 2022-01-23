New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) A 27-year-old man was arrested on Sunday for allegedly molesting a PhD student of Jawaharlal Nehru University inside the campus, police said.

The accused was drunk at the time of incident and has been identified as Akshay Dolai, they said.

Also Read | Haryana CM Manohar Lal Says '1,000 Youth Will Be Imparted Training in Adventure Sports Every Year'.

A native of West Bengal, Dolai lived with his wife and children in south Delhi's Munirka and worked at a mobile repairing shop at Bikaji Cama Place.

The accused was identified and caught after the footage from more than a thousand CCTV cameras in and around the JNU campus was analysed, police said, adding Dolai was arrested while he was entering his rented house.

Also Read | Ministry of Finance Recruitment 2022: Apply for 590 Assistant Accounts Officer Posts; Check Other Details.

According to police, a PCR call regarding a female student being molested inside JNU was received at the Vasant Kunj North Police Station at around 12.45 am on January 12.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Gaurav Sharma along with SHO Vasant Kunj North and staff rushed to spot.

"It was revealed that at around 11.45 pm on Monday, a PhD student was taking a stroll in the campus. When she was walking on east gate road of the university, a man came on a white scooter inside the campus and tried to molest her," Sharma said.

The girl raised an alarm and the accused ran away. A case of outraging the modesty of a woman has been registered at Vasant Kunj North Police Station and efforts are on to nab the accused, the DCP said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)