Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 24 (ANI): Maharashtra on Sunday reported 2,752 new COVID-19 cases and 45 deaths in the last 24 hours, the state public health department informed on Sunday.

As per the daily health bulletin, as many as 1,743 discharges were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries reached 19,12,264.

The total number of cases in the state now stands at 20,09,106, including 44,831 active cases and 50,785 deaths.

In Mumbai, 479 new coronavirus cases and seven deaths have been reported, as per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

A total of 3,06,045 positive cases have been reported from the city so far, including 6,328 active cases and 11,300 deaths. (ANI)

