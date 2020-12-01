Chandigarh, Dec 1 (PTI) Twenty-eight more patients succumbed to COVID-19 in Haryana, bringing the death toll from the disease to 2,456, while 1,871 fresh cases pushed the state's infection tally to 2,35,997, according to a bulletin.

According to the state health department's daily bulletin, the fatalities included five each from the worst-hit Gurugram and Faridabad districts, four from Hisar and three from Karnal.

Among the districts which reported a big spike in cases included Gurugram (495) and Faridabad (392).

The state has 17,744 active cases of the novel coronavirus and a recovery rate rate of 91.44 per cent. PTI SUN VSD

