Jalpaiguri (West Bengal) [India], September 13 (ANI): The West Bengal police on Sunday recovered approximately 283 kilograms of ganja worth Rs 35 lakhs in the Nagrakata area of Jalpaiguri district.

As per the police, the drugs were concealed inside 14 packets inside a truck which was coming from Agartala and destined to Bihar.

Also Read | No NEET If Congress, Led by Prime Minister Rahul Gandhi, Comes to Power: Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy.

The truck driver has been arrested and booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

In a similar incident, the Uttar Pradesh Police on Saturday arrested five drug peddlers from Sector 27 of Noida and seized ganja worth over Rs 27 lakhs. (ANI)

Also Read | Gurugram: Woman Poses as Officer of US Army’s Anti-Terrorist Department, Dupes Man of Over Rs 1.24 Crore.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)