Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 16 (PTI) Kerala police on Sunday said 284 people were arrested and 273 cases were registered in connection with its special drive to crack down on individuals suspected of drug trafficking.

According to an official statement, on March 15, as part of the drive, D-Hunt, authorities inspected 2,841 people suspected of narcotic trafficking and arrested 284 of them.

Various banned contraband, including MDMA (26.433 gram), ganja (35.2 kilo gram) and ganja beedi (193) were seized from the accused, it said.

Operation D-Hunt is being jointly implemented by the Range-based NDPS Coordination Cell and District Police Chiefs under the leadership of State Anti-Narcotics Task Force Head and ADGP (Law and Order) Manoj Abraham, following the instructions of State Police Chief Dr Sheikh Darvesh Sahib, the statement said.

A 24-hour Anti-Narcotics Control Room (9497927797) has been set up to receive information from the public regarding drug-related activities, it said.

The details of individuals who contact this number will be kept confidential, it added.

Furthermore, the operation will continue in the coming days through sustained surveillance and the creation of a database of individuals regularly involved in drug-related activities and transactions, the statement added.

