India News | 29 More COVID-19 Cases in CRPF

Agency News ANI| Jun 15, 2020 11:14 AM IST
India News | 29 More COVID-19 Cases in CRPF

New Delhi [India], June 15 (ANI): 29 more COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Monday, taking the count of positive cases in the security force to 620.

"29 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in CRPF, taking the total number of positive cases to 620, of which 189 are active and 427 have recovered," said CRPF.

So far, 4 people have died in CRPF due to the infection. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

