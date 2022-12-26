Mangaluru (K'taka), Dec 26 (PTI) Three people have been arrested in connection with the murder of a man near here, city Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar said on Monday.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Man Kills Wife with Rolling Board for Not Making Tea, Arrested in Ujjain.

Talking to reporters here, he said two suspected assailants and another accused who helped them escape after the crime have been arrested, he said.

Also Read | Rajasthan Accident: Three Killed, Two Injured As Car Falls Into Gorge in Chittorgarh.

The two were habitual offenders, he said.

The Commissioner said the motive behind the murder was under investigation. The accused would be produced before court and their custody sought, Kumar said.

More arrests were likely. Twelve people, including a woman, were detained and three arrested, he said.

The victim Jaleel was stabbed to death on Saturday.

Prohibitory orders have since been clamped under Section 144 by the city police in areas of Surathkal, Bajpe, Kavoor, and Panambur till 6 AM on Tuesday (December 27) following the murder.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)