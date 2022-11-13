Pilibhit (UP), Nov 13 (PTI) Three children drowned in a pond here on Sunday in Patihan village in Seramau, police said.

Lokendra, 10, Swapnil, 8, and Sachin, 9, slipped into a pond and drowned, they said.

Their bodies have been sent for ae post mortem examination and a probe is on in the matter, Additional SP, Pavitra Mohan Tripathi said.

