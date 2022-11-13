Nagpur, November 13: A 40-year-old man was allegedly killed at his house in the Nagpur district of Maharashtra by two history-sheeters, who suspected that he was a police informer, an official said on Sunday. The incident occurred at Takalghat village under the jurisdiction of MIDC Butibori police station, around 40 km from here on Saturday night, he said. Maharashtra Horror: Notorious Criminal Brutally Murdered by Rivals, His Severed Head Tossed Like 'Football' in Front of People in Durgapur.

The deceased was identified as Sunil Gulab Bhaje (40), police said. "The accused consumed alcohol and stormed into Bhaje's house on Saturday night. They attacked him with a log of wood in front of his wife, in which the victim suffered grievous injuries. His family members soon rushed him to a hospital, where he died," the official said. On being alerted, the personnel of MIDC Butibori police station rushed to the spot and arrested the accused within an hour. Maharashtra Shocker: 21-Year-Old Youth Killed for Filming, Leaking Woman’s Obscene Video in Nanded, 3 Held.

"The accused suspected that Bhaje worked for the police and provided information against them," he added. An offence under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 302 (murder) and others was registered against the duo.

