Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 23 (ANI): Three children died in Akkireddy Palem village of Anakapalle Mandal in Visakhapatnam district of Andhra Pradesh on Friday after they went swimming in waterlogged quarry pit.

As per Andhra Police report, the children were reported missing on Friday afternoon.

Also Read | Delhi Man Held For Sale of Child Sexual Abuse Videos Through Mobile App, CBI Registers POCSO Case.

"Anakapalli Rural police came to the spot and trace out the bodies from the water. Deceased children identified as N Balaji (12), Podugu Girish (11), N Sharat Chandra (12). Police has registered a case and investigating the matter further," said police's statement.

It added that due to heavy rainfall in the area, waterlogged in a quarry pit. The children went for a swim in the pit and drowned. (ANI)

Also Read | Resident Doctors of NDMC Medical College and Hindu Rao Hospital Begin Indefinite Hunger Strike Over Unpaid Salaries.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)