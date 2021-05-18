Muzaffarnagar (UP), May 18 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar recorded 287 new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall case tally in the district to 28,411 on Tuesday, while three patients succumbed to the virus, an official said.

According to Chief Medical Officer M S Faujdar, 668 sample results were received of which 287 tested positive for the virus.

The death toll due to COVID-19 has gone up to 229 in the district, he added.

On the other hand, 542 patients recovered from the infection while the number of active cases stands at 4,119 in the district.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)