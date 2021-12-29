Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 29 (ANI): The three-day workshop cum training programme on new technologies of units and overall business fields of Kashmir concludes on Wednesday in Nowgam Bypass, Srinagar.

The training programme cum workshop, which began on December 26, was organised in collaboration with Delhi and Jaipur based engineers Mod-Smith Projects Private Limited, a business unit of Magnate Group organized.

A three-day workshop was to introduce the new technology in the business field like Computerized Numerical Control (CNC) and Plasma Machines.

With the help of this Computerized Numerical Control (CNC) traders and entrepreneurs belonging to industrial businesses can use and apply this technology to different products.

During the training programme participants including clients, traders, new entrepreneurs and students from Kashmir Government Polytechnic College took part to learn about the introduction of the latest technologies in the field.

Speaking to ANI, Meekail Ahmad, organizer of the workshop cum training programme said, "This is the best step and requirement of time to uplift our industrial units and provide some technical know-how for young entrepreneurs who are our future in this trade. So currently the new business deals with machines related to wood, heavy metal, stone, marble and acrylic."

Tahir Sofi, a Polytechnic Student said that they got to learn a lot from the training programme.

"This training programme was very helpful to us. This will also help us in getting jobs in future," said Sofi.

The Wooden Product Trader, Fayaz Ahmad Sheikh said that people from different regions and from different sectors.

"We have woodworkers, fabric workers and people from other sectors. Here they will learn about the new technologies which will reduce their time and work," said Ahmad Sheikh.

Ganesh, a trainer from Jaipur said, "This is a good initiative for students. They will learn about the latest technology Computerized Numerical Control (CNC) traders. Because the latest technologies along with high tech machinery are playing vital roles in every sector both government and private. But due to the lack of awareness people including entrepreneurs belonging to industrial units are always facing different problems which result in them not being properly capable to show their good skill work." (ANI)

