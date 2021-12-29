Perambalur, December 29: Police have arrested a 24-year-old woman on Monday night under POCSO Act near Kunnam in Perambalur district for marrying a 17-year-old boy. According to police, the woman from Udayarpalayam taluk in Ariyalur district went to a government school near Vickramangalam two years ago as part of a teacher training course. Tamil Nadu: 19-Year-Old Woman Arrested Under POCSO Act for Marrying and Sexually Assaulting A Minor Boy in Chennai

The Police further said, she developed a relationship with a 15-year-old boy there. On October 22, the duo got married near Gangaikondacholapuram without the knowledge of their parents. That night, the two headed to the boy’s grandmother’s house at Moongilpadi when no one was at home.

The boy knew where his grandmother keeps the house keys, they added. On finding the boy not returning home for a long time, his mother enquired him on the phone. The boy then told his mother that he was in love with the woman and that he had brought her to his grandmother’s house, the police said.

The girls’ parents also were on a search for her that same night and were informed later about the relationship, the police added.

According to the police, the boy and the woman attempted to kill themselves thinking that their parents would separate them due to age differences. Mumbai Shocker: 27-Year-Old Man Arrested For Marrying, Raping 15-Year-Old After Girl Delivers Baby

The boy, however, reportedly rushed the woman to the Kunnam PHC, from where they went to the Perambalur GH on a two-wheeler. With the woman discharged after being on treatment for a nearly a month, the boy and she returned to their individual houses, the police said. Not reportedly wanting any trouble further, the boy’s father filed a complaint with the Kunnam police, based on which the woman was arrested.

