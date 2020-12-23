Hamirpur (HP), Dec 23 (PTI) Three labourers died and 13 were injured after a tractor-trolley fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district on Wednesday, an official said.

The accident occurred near Sorah village due rash driving when the vehicle was going from Uhal to Bir-Bagehra, according to the spokesperson.

Three persons from Assam died on the spot. Thirteen people, including five who were critically injured, have been hospitalised, the spokesperson said. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)