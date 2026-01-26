Abu Dhabi [UAE], January 26 (ANI/WAM): UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received His Excellency Kirill Dmitriev, the Special Presidential Envoy for Foreign Investment and Economic Cooperation of the Russian Federation.

During the meeting, Kirill Dmitriev conveyed the greetings of His Excellency President Vladimir Putin of the Russian Federation, along with his appreciation to the UAE for hosting the trilateral talks involving the United States, Russia, and Ukraine as part of ongoing efforts to promote dialogue and pursue diplomatic solutions to the Ukraine crisis.

The discussions also covered UAE-Russia cooperation and opportunities to enhance bilateral ties across various fields, particularly in the economic, investment, and development sectors.

The two sides also reviewed a number of issues of mutual interest. (ANI/WAM)

