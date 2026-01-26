Abu Dhabi [UAE], January 26 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has visited the seasonal art exhibitions organised by Louvre Abu Dhabi in collaboration with several leading international cultural institutions, including France Museums, the Musee du Louvre (Paris), the Musee National Picasso-Paris.

During the visit, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed has viewed a selection of artworks that document diverse historical and civilisational milestones, highlighting the evolution of applied arts, architecture, ornamentation and calligraphy, alongside exhibitions tracing the development of modern art, and the transformations of artistic styles and movements throughout the history of visual arts.

The exhibitions feature works on loan from local, regional, and international cultural institutions and collections, reflecting the diversity of artistic schools and creative practices across cultures. They contribute to enriching the region's cultural landscape while showcasing the interaction between global artistic influences and the cultural specificity of the Arab world.

The seasonal art exhibitions represent Louvre Abu Dhabi's mission as a global platform for cultural dialogue, fostering civilisational exchange, and promoting the values of openness and coexistence through art. (ANI/WAM)

